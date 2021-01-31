Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.09. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

