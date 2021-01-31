Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Synacor has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
About Synacor
Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.
