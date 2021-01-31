Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Synacor has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get Synacor alerts:

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Synacor worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.