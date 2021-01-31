Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 76.5% in January

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synalloy stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Synalloy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

