Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.45. 791,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.68. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $280.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

