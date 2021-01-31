Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 88.2% in January

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

