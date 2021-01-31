Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in January

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSMXY opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

