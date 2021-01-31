TaaS Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

