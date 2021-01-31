Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.96, $24.72, $45.75 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.22 or 0.04559945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020696 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $18.11, $62.56, $119.16, $4.92, $13.96, $45.75, $24.72, $5.22, $6.32, $10.00 and $34.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.