Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

