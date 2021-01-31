Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

TSM stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.52. 15,169,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,971,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $630.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

