Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

