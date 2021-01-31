Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About Taoping
