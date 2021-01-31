Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

