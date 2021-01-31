Tap Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Tap has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $9.68 million and $24,822.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

