Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,797 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Target worth $81,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

TGT opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

