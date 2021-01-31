Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

TGT stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

