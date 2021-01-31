Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

