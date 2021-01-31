Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Shares of THW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.