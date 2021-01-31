Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $294.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

