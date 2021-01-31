Tellor Price Tops $30.26 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $52.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.26 or 0.00089902 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
