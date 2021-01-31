TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0014 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $405,923.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.