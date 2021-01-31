Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.80 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 88.2% against the US dollar. One Tendies token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.18 million and $25.80 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,926,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,489 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

