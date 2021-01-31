TenX Price Reaches $0.10 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, TenX has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $15.23 million and $210.63 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,462,336 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

