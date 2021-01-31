TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. TERA has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $234,577.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TERA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.