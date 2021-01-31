Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $457.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $406,441.65 and approximately $457.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01202851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00535975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002384 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.