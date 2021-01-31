TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $34.16 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $27,247.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00040047 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,220,928,828 coins and its circulating supply is 38,220,199,719 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

