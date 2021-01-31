TerraUSD Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $270.85 million and $26.66 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007137 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007465 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 260,957,570 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

