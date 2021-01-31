Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,195 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up approximately 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Plains GP worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

