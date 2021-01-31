Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 7.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

