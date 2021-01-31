Terril Brothers Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 4,193,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.