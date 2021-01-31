Terril Brothers Inc. Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 6.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

