Terril Brothers Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,732 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.