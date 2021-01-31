Terril Brothers Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,604. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

