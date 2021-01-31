Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $10.77 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,544,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,657,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,676,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

