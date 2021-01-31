Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 16,039 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 5.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,078,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

