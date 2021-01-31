Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 94,532 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,532 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up about 3.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

