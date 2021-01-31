Terry L. Blaker Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

