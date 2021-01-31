Tether Hits Market Cap of $26.63 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tether has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion and approximately $104.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,197.31 or 0.89726025 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 27,208,254,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,601,641,890 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.