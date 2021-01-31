Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) versus China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 5.81% 17.91% 7.66% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

83.1% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tetra Tech and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 1 5 0 2.83 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $116.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than China CGame.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and China CGame’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.99 billion 2.20 $173.86 million $3.26 37.29 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats China CGame on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

