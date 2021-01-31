Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

