Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) versus Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head to Head Contrast

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Synopsys 18.03% 14.81% 8.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.04 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Synopsys $3.69 billion 10.61 $664.35 million $4.27 59.82

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Textmunication Holdgings and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A Synopsys 0 2 12 0 2.86

Synopsys has a consensus target price of $243.69, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Synopsys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

Synopsys beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

