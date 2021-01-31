The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

