The ChampCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95,779.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $501,365.48 and $95,779.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00093263 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012948 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin (TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

