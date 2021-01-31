The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

SCHW traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,772,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

