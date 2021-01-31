The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is First American Trust FSB’s 10th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,337,000 after buying an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

NYSE KO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

