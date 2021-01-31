The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. 18,670,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.