The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

