The Force Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00614065 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

