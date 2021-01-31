The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GRX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,740 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth $521,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

