The Graph Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $1.01 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

