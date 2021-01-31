The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

